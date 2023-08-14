Advertise With Us
Gloucester man charged in 2020 overdose death

William McMillion, Heidi Guiendon
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Carteret County man is facing a murder charge for a 2020 overdose death.

William McMillion, of Gloucester, was arrested Friday by deputies for second-degree murder and death by distribution.

Deputies say McMillion is accused of selling opiates laced with fentanyl that caused the death of 43-year-old Heidi Guiendon, of Otway.

The 43-year-old man was jailed on a $3.5 million bond.

