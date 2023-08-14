Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Florida town overrun with peacocks turning to vasectomies to control population

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.
A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population.(WFOR)
By WFOR staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINECREST, Fla. (WFOR) – A suburban Florida town overrun with peacocks has come up with a solution to its overpopulation.

The male birds in Pinecrest, Florida, will be getting vasectomies.

Residents have complained the fowl are scratching their roofs and cars, making messes on their driveways, and their squawks are a nuisance.

The procedure on one bird can stop between six to 12 females from reproducing.

The Miami-Dade County commissioners approved the plan and are launching the pilot program in a few weeks.

A suburban Miami town overrun with peacocks is turning to vasectomies to reduce the population. (WFOR)

A county commissioner says if the plan works in Pinecrest, they may use it in other communities, such as South Miami and Coral Gables.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyrell Harper
UPDATE: Car accident on Stantonsburg Road Sunday leaves one person dead
Two firefighters injured in business fire
UPDATE: Cause of Greenville business fire “undetermined”
Four divers reported missing Sunday were found just before 1 a.m. Monday morning.
UPDATE: U.S. Coast Guard found 4 divers off North Carolina coast
Pitt County advances to Little League Softball World Series Championship
Pitt County comes back to stun defending champ Texas and reach Little League Softball World Series Championship Game
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access...
First Alert Weather Day: Heat record broken at regional airport

Latest News

ECU football focused on finding themselves this week
ECU football focused on finding themselves this week
ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert gives update on conference realignment
ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert gives update on conference realignment
FILE - An anti-police brutality activist looks back at the entrance to the Rankin County...
6 former Mississippi officers have pleaded guilty to state charges for torturing two Black men
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: One More Day of Dangerous Heat
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: One More Day of Dangerous Heat
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday,...
Posting of Trump charges, quickly withdrawn, muddies long day of grand jury testimony in Georgia