ECU football focused on finding themselves this week

“This is the week of preseason camp we find out a lot about each other.”
ECU football focused on important week
ECU football focused on important week(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football out in the heat Monday morning working on things they found needed improvement from Saturday’s first scrimmage of the fall. There were plenty of positives according to all the coaches who spoke after practice. Now it’s improving on the negatives.

“We’re going to find out a lot about ourselves this week. We are really going to challenge them this week. We need to take a significant step forward from scrimmage one to scrimmage two,” says ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, “This is the week. This is the week of preseason camp we find out a lot about each other. You got to put your head down and you got to work. All of them say I want to do this and I want to do that. But you got to go out there and put in the work in order to achieve anything.”

ECU is set to hold its next fall camp scrimmage on Saturday morning.

