Deputies shoot and kill armed man in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The SBI is investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting after Wayne County deputies say that he raised a shotgun at them.

According to Wayne County deputies, a 911 call came into the Wayne County communications center around 3:06 pm about an armed man on Capps Bridge Road in the Princeton area.

Deputies say that when they arrived a man came towards them with a shotgun.

According to deputies, the man ignored verbal commands and raised the shotgun. Deputies say the man was shot by deputies after he raised the shotgun and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release the name of the man who was shot or the deputy who shot him.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

