DEPUTIES: Father charged with killing state employee that hit and killed his son

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a North Carolina state employee was killed by the father of a child he hit with a state-owned vehicle Monday morning in Person County.

Deputies with the Person County Sheriff’s Office say that Jeffrey McKay was driving a state-owned vehicle when he struck and killed a boy who was walking with his parents on Dink Ashley Road near Timberlake around 6:30 am Monday morning.

Deputies say the family had run out of gas and had started walking together.

McKay, an engineering supervisor with the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, pulled over and called 911. That’s when deputies say that the father, Chad Woods, pulled out a gun and shot McKay.

Deputies said that the couple then jumped into McKay’s truck and drove away, leaving McKay and the body of their dead child at the scene.

According to deputies, drivers passing the scene called 911 and McKay was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Deputies say they found McKay’s state truck at the Wood’s residence where they arrested Chad Woods.

Deputies charged Woods with second-degree murder and larceny of a motor vehicle.

Deputies said the mother of the child that was killed has not been charged.

