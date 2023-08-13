Two firefighters injured battling Greenville business fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Crews are continuing to battle a large business fire that injured two firefighters in Greenville.

Greenville Fire/Rescue Battalion Chief Jeremy Anderson says crews responded to a call on Sunday at 5:35 a.m. of smoke coming out of 1311 West 14th Ave. The address is the site of Sutton Amusement Company.

When they arrived, Anderson says heavy fire and smoke were through the roof of the building. Crews tried to go inside the building to try to attack the flames but were not able to due to the storage inside. Winterville Fire Rescue/EMS, and Red Oak Fire department are also helping battle the fire from the outside with a hose on top of a ladder truck.

According to Anderson, two firefighters were treated and released on scene with minor injuries.

Greenville Fire/Rescue is asking people to avoid 10th and 14th Street.

WITN’s Celeste Ford is at the scene and is gathering details as firefighters work to extinguish the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.