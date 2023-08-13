Advertise With Us
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: The heat continues into Monday. Isolated storms may form in the afternoon

Heat Index for parts of ENC expected to reach over 110-degrees
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Many locations across the East managed to heat up very quickly into the 90s. A couple spots reached 100 degrees this afternoon. Tomorrow, look for similar conditions as temperatures once again reach the 90s. Isolated storms will also be possible in the afternoon.

The extreme heat is the reason for today’s FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY and for all the details: CLICK HERE!

The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY status will continue for Monday and Tuesday.

But something else to be aware of is that Monday has the potential to see severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center has labeled parts of ENC at a MARGINAL and SLIGHT threat risk.

SEVERE STORM THREAT FOR MONDAY 8.14.2023
SEVERE STORM THREAT FOR MONDAY 8.14.2023(WITN)

TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

