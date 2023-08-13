Pitt County comes back to stun defending champ Texas and reach Little League Softball World Series Championship Game

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Girls Softball League 12U All-Stars representing the Southeast defeated defending World Champion Texas on Saturday night 4-3 to reach the Championship Game.

Pitt County got a 2-0 lead in the first with some early strong at-bats. Candace Lynn beat out a grounder to score Braelyn Johnson.

They led most of the way and Monica Jones pitched very well. Zaneria Hughes hit a 2-run home run in the fourth to get Texas the lead back. She pitched all six innings.

Pitt County down to its final outs scrapped together some offense in the 6th. Peyton James would knock in Kenzie Carson. James got to third on the play. She would score on a ground out to go up 4-3.

Brooklyn Medhus came in to close out the 6th and got a ground out to end it. Pitt County advances to the World Series Championship for the first time with the 4-3 victory. They will face New York on Sunday at 3 PM. The game is being shown live on ABC.

“Pretty crazy that we are going to play for the championship. The strength of our team is 1 through 12. Who won the game? 8,9, 10 in the lineup. 8,9,10,” says Pitt County head coach Brad Medhus, “There’s a lot of teams 8,9, 10 is not going to come through for you in the bottom of the 6th. Or top of the 6th. The strength of our team is we believe every girl can do something and they showed that tonight.”

