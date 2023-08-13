Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Pilot, passenger dead after plane crashes in North Carolina lake

North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.
North Carolina officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - The pilot and the passenger of a small aircraft died after their plane crashed into a lake, according to authorities.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the crash Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. near Selkirk Drive.

Officials say shortly after taking off from the Hickory Regional Airport, a single-engine Super Petrel Amphibious Plane hit powerlines and crashed into the lake.

Around 18,000 customers were without power in Caldwell and Catawba counties shortly after the crash, according to a Duke Energy outage map.

Both pilot and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Grimes Jr., Jabari Grimes and Tracy Hill
Beaufort County Sheriff: Deputies seize enough fentanyl to potentially kill entire population of Beaufort County
Pitt County advances to Little League Softball World Series Championship
Pitt County comes back to stun defending champ Texas and reach Little League Softball World Series Championship Game
Two firefighters injured in business fire
UPDATE: Two firefighters injured battling Greenville business fire
Scotland Neck man arrested in shooting
Scotland Neck man arrested within minutes of shooting
K9 "Slash"
SHERIFF: K9 officer helps make Bertie County cocaine bust

Latest News

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Don’t expect quick fixes in ‘red-teaming’ of AI models. Security was an afterthought
Two firefighters injured in business fire
UPDATE: Two firefighters injured battling Greenville business fire
New York defeated Pitt County on Sunday 5-2
New York defeats Pitt County to win Little League Softball World Series
Police in Iowa responded to a car that was accidentally driven into a pool last week.
Driver accidentally floors vehicle into backyard pool, police say