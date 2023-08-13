New York defeats Pitt County to win Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series has come to an end with New York as the champions.

The Pitt County Girls Softball League 12U All-Stars representing North Carolina battled hard but came up short 5 to 2.

Sports Director Eric Gullickson is at the stadium in Greenville and will have a live report on WITN News at 6.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.