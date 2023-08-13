Advertise With Us
New York defeats Pitt County to win Little League Softball World Series

New York defeated Pitt County on Sunday 5-2
New York defeated Pitt County on Sunday 5-2
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series has come to an end with New York as the champions.

The Pitt County Girls Softball League 12U All-Stars representing North Carolina battled hard but came up short 5 to 2.

Sports Director Eric Gullickson is at the stadium in Greenville and will have a live report on WITN News at 6.

