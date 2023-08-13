Advertise With Us
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Sunday will be HOT, HOT, HOT

Heat Index for parts of ENC expected to reach over 110-degrees
Natalie Parsons - WITN
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER(NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Sunday will be HOT, HOT, HOT all across Eastern Carolina with some spots to have a Heat Index over 110+ degrees.

The extreme heat is the reason for today’s FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY and for all the details: CLICK HERE!

And here is your DOG WALKING FORECAST! (NOTE: Be careful what surface you walk your dog on and when you take them out for a walk because they have the potential to burn or injury their little paws.)

DOG WALKING FORECAST (8.13.2023)
A few records may be challenged on Sunday. Record High temps for August 13th

LOCATIONS TEMP YEAR

New Bern 95 2021

Cape Hatteras 92 2019

Greenville 101 1957

Morehead City 96 1997

Kinston 103 1900

The FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY status will continue for Monday and Tuesday.

But something else to be aware of is that Monday has the potential to see severe weather as the Storm Prediction Center has labeled parts of ENC at a MARGINAL and SLIGHT threat risk.

SEVERE STORM THREAT FOR MONDAY 8.14.2023
TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

