Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU football holds first scrimmage of fall camp, defense was strong, offense feels it needs to be better

“A lot of good things on both sides of the football.”
ECU Football scrim fall
ECU Football scrim fall(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina conducted its first intra-squad scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday morning inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with all levels of the offense, defense and special teams in controlled scrimmage under hot and humid summer conditions.

The scrimmage is the first of two for the Pirates under fifth-year head coach Mike Houston before the group turns their focus to the season opener on Sept. 2 against Michigan in Ann Arbor. ECU is scheduled to return to practice Monday, Aug. 14, to kickstart their last week of fall camp before classes start Aug. 21.

“I thought a lot of good things ON both sides of the football. A lot of things we got to clean up. You know typical first scrimmage. There’s going to be a lot to learn from and a lot to grow from,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “That’s the thing about scrimmages when you do something well on one side you wonder why it occurred on the other side kind of deal right there.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Grimes Jr., Jabari Grimes and Tracy Hill
Beaufort County Sheriff: Deputies seize enough fentanyl to potentially kill entire population of Beaufort County
Officials say two adults and a teenager inside the vacation rental were killed and others hurt.
Two adults & teenager killed in Kill Devil Hills fire
Nathan Sheptock
Father of toddler killed in New Bern facing more charges
Police said two men were shot here early Friday.
POLICE: Arrest made in Goldsboro shooting that left two men in serious condition
The shooting happened around 3:00 p.m. Friday.
Greenville police investigate shooting of teenager

Latest News

Tarboro hosts high school football jamboree
Tarboro football hosts jamboree, J.H. Rose as advertised, new coaches at Martin, Washington show offenses can score
Pitt County advances to LLSWS Semifinals
Pitt County walks-off in eight innings to reach Little League Softball World Series Semifinals
Pitt County walks-off in eight innings to reach Little League Softball World Series Semifinals
Pitt County walks-off in eight innings to reach Little League Softball World Series Semifinals
Tarboro football hosts jamboree, J.H. Rose as advertised, new coaches at Martin, Washington...
Tarboro football hosts jamboree, J.H. Rose as advertised, new coaches at Martin, Washington show offenses can score