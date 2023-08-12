Tarboro football hosts jamboree, J.H. Rose as advertised, new coaches at Martin, Washington show offenses can score

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High school football teams getting final tune-ups Friday night and Saturday around the state. Tarboro hosted nine teams for a jamboree.

Tarboro doing their thing with offense and defense facing some Raleigh area schools at their end of the field. They open with the longtime traditional rival Rocky Mount next week.

“It’s always a tough one that’s for sure,” says Tarboro head coach Jeff Craddock, “Hopefully between now and then we will get better and play a great game.”

J.H. Rose made the trek and looked as sharp as coach Will Bland has been saying. The Rampants marched on Person County. Jysen Shepherd looks poised to be their starting quarterback.

“We just got to go out and make it easy for him when he goes out there,” says Bland, “Make sure he knows what he is doing. Make sure he knows what he is capable of doing. Then have the other guys helping around him.”

New coaches had their teams working. The new co-op Martin playing well for new head coach Mike Sartain. Washington Pam Pack also on hand for new head coach Matt Taylor. They moved the ball both on the ground and in the air.

“Only 11 get on the field, and a down block is a down block, a slant is a slant, and cover two is cover two,” says Taylor of learning the new system, “It has been an adjustment but the kids have been great and very receptive and they are eager to win. They are excited, we are excited. It has just been a constant thing of us trying to improve small details and fundamentals every day.”

WITN End Zone and the start of the high school football season is next Friday. Join us weekly for the Friday night 11 PM show and we will cover our area teams all the way to the state finals.

