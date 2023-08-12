“Stuff the Bus” helps students in need

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A yellow school bus in front of a Walmart is not a scene you would see every day.

An event in one eastern Carolina city invited shoppers to help stuff the bus with school supplies for students across Pitt County.

Today, shoppers walked out of Walmart with extra bags filled with school supplies.

Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County and Optimum partnered up to help students go back to classrooms prepared.

Student volunteers helped to stuff the bus with school supplies that will get distributed to Pitt County students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

These donations didn’t just come from parents. It also came from fellow students trying to help their peers out.

One Pitt County student, Kivar Brown joined in on the good cause.

“If they’re out here, they must need it. So, if they need it, why not give it to them if you got it? I mean, it’s only like a dollar in there…everyone got a dollar. Just put a dollar towards the folders,” Brown said.

The bus was filled with 90,000 items by the end of the day.

Joshua Breazeale organized this event as the Executive Director of Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County. He told WITN “People coming in to shop, not even knowing that we’re here, and they go in and get supplies and they bring it back out. It just shows how important it is and how much people want to help meet that need.”

Direct donations for stuff the bus can be made through locally purchased supplies or through the stuff the bus county wish list.

Stuff the bus is held annually on Saturdays in early August. If you are interested, you can join in to help the students in need next year.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.