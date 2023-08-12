SHERIFF: K9 officer helps make Bertie County cocaine bust

WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - A sheriff’s office says it was able to make an arrest thanks to one of the newest members of the police department.

Bertie County Sherrif’s initiated a traffic stop on Friday for a vehicle that was displaying an expired registration plate. During the traffic stop, a K9 was requested, and the Windsor Police Department assisted by deploying K9 “Slash” to conduct an open-air sniff of the vehicle.

K9 Slash indicated a positive alert to the presence of narcotics, prompting a search of the vehicle. Police say a firearm and “crack” cocaine were seized from the vehicle.

Police arrested and charged Arcelious Valentine Jr. of Aulander, with possession of firearm by felon, felony possess “crack” cocaine, carry concealed gun, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an expired registration plate.

Valentine was booked in the Bertie/Martin Regional Jail under a $15,000 secured bond.

