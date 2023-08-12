Advertise With Us
Scotland Neck man arrested within minutes of shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - According to Captain Tommy Parker of the Scotland Neck Police Department, they recieved a call about a fight in progress and reports of shots fired at 7:30 pm on August 11, 2023.

He told WITN, when he arrived he found a large crowd and bullet casings in the roadway at 1004 Roanoke Street.

Parker says witnesses quickly identified one of the suspects as 19-year-old Dawan Hyman of Scotland Neck.

It was determined that multiple shots were fired and several bullets hit an occupied vehicle.

Hyman was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, injury to personal property, going armed to the terror of people and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

No injuries were reported and Hyman did not cause any issues during his arrest.

The case is still under investigation and more charges are pending.

Hyman was taken to the Halifax County Magistrate’s office where he was placed under a $75,000 bond.

