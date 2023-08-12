Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Biggest heat wave of the summer over the next few days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Temperatures earlier this afternoon across the region certainly exceeded the forecast. Temperatures were able to make it to the mid to upper 90s in several locations including Kinston, which reached 97 degrees.

For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s inland, with values closer to 80 along the coast. Heading out the door on Sunday, grab a cool rag, mini fan and water bottle. A ridge of high pressure in place will allow for air temperatures to soar well into the sweltering 90s with sultry heat indices approaching 105 to 110. The added humidity along with the peak solar angle, may lead to a prolonged period of dangerous temperatures.

A few records may be challenged on Sunday. Record High temps for August 13th

LOCATIONS TEMP YEAR

New Bern 95 2021

Cape Hatteras 92 2019

Greenville 101 1957

Morehead City 96 1997

Kinston 103 1900

Because of the dangerous heat in place, a Heat Advisory is now in effect from 12 pm to 8 pm on Sunday. Please take extra precautions during day. If you have any strenuous activities or errands to run, you may want to get it done early in the morning, or late in the evening. Be sure to hydrate! Drink plenty of water and beverages that contain electrolytes. Take breaks as needed, on a frequent basis. Head indoors if the heat becomes too much.

With the building intense heat, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be First Alert Weather Days for eastern Carolina. Heat index values are likely to reach 105-110° all three days with Heat Advisories likely for most areas.

TROPICS : No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

