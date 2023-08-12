Advertise With Us
Pitt County walks-off in eight innings to reach Little League Softball World Series Semifinals

Pitt County to face unbeaten Texas on Saturday for spot in Championship game
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Girls Softball League 12U All-Stars representing the Southeast Region won over the North Carolina Region champs from Salisbury 6-5 in 8 innings on Friday night to clinch a spot in the Little League Softball World Series semifinals.

The Pitt County girls got a two-run knock from Kailey Garner to go up 2-0 in the first. Braelyn Johnson drove in another to take a 3-1 lead.

Rowan Little League out of Salisbury, NC, took the lead back with a big four-run fourth inning to go up 5-3.

But the local girls scrapped across a run in the fourth and the fifth to force extra innings.

Johnson the eventual hero in the eighth inning as she drove in the walk-off winning run. Riley Shaw scored it. Brooklyn Mehtus came in for relief in the circle in the fourth inning and hung zeroes from the fifth to the eighth.

Southeast (Pitt County) will face Southwest (Texas) on Saturday evening in the semifinal round. They are scheduled to play at 5 PM. The winner will advance to face the winner of New York and Connecticut in the Championship on Sunday at 3 PM. The losers will play Sunday for third place.

Texas beat Pitt County on the opening day of the tournament 6-1.

