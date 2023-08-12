Kill Devil Hills community hurting after two adults and a teenager die in house fire

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) -People in Kill Devil Hills stood speechless during the early Friday morning hours as they watched a 75-year-old vacation rental home burn wondering if anyone was inside.

“For people to come on vacation and lose their lives in a fire like that, I can’t imagine how their family’s feeling,” said Kill Devil Hills resident, Sean Enersen.

“It’s not anything you want, ever,” said Kill Devil Hills resident, Justin Turner.

Fire officials say two adults and a teenager were killed in the house that was described to be fully engulfed in flames. Turner says he could see everything from his patio.

“I’ve been coming since I was in mother’s womb,” Turner said. “It just hurts to lose right next to your house.”

Officials say it was required that the historic house on North Virginia Dare Trail have smoke detectors but not sprinklers, leaving some with concerns.

“Expectations were different back then,” Enersen said. “I’m sure it had smoke detectors, but it wasn’t up to date with homes now.”

Whether that is the case has yet to be determined. Three others were injured, and two nearby homes saw minor damage from the blaze.

Many go to the beach town to enjoy relaxing vacations, but Enersen says it’s hard to have fun when people have lost their lives.

“It’s a tragedy, one word a tragedy,” Enersen said.

Officials still haven’t said what may have caused the deadly Friday morning fire.

