Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Dangerous heat coming Sunday through Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A weak area small area of low pressure to our south may attempt to spark a few showers along the coast Saturday morning. The activity will diminishing shortly after daybreak on Saturday. A ridge of high pressure will build offshore, allowing for temperatures to soar well into the 90s, with sultry heat indices approaching 105 to 110. The added humidity along with the peak solar angle, may lead to a prolonged period of dangerous temperatures.

With the building intense heat, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday will be First Alert Weather Days for eastern Carolina. Heat index values are likely to reach 105-110° all three days with Heat Advisories likely for most areas.

TROPICS : No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

