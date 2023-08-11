Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Summer Pattern Returns

Heat Builds into the Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Storms have passed and we’re left only a few trees down. The first round of storms and rain did their job of keeping things stable later in the day. NWS estimates winds from a microburst in Pender County reached 110 mph doing extensive damage to trees and power lines. Now we head back into our usual August pattern. Friday doesn’t look too bad as highs get back into the 90s. Humidity shouldn’t be too bad as the heat index mainly stays in the upper 90s. We’ll watch for a few storms early Saturday morning, especially along the coast. A few could linger into Saturday morning. Saturday’s heat doesn’t look too bad either compared to what we’ll see Sunday and Monday. Highs reach the mid-90s very close to some record highs. Heat index will reach 105-110°F Sunday and Monday leading to First Alert Weather Days as we expect heat advisories once again. Some spots could see heat indices go over 110°F on Monday if storms stay away. Can’t rule out strong winds with storms early next week.

TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days. Next week may bring a few disturbances to track deep in the Atlantic.

