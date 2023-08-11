Zach’s First Alert Forecast: A Few Showers Possible Overnight Before A Really Hot Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds increase overnight with a few showers possible as disturbance passes by off the coast. Most stay dry but don’t be surprised to hear a rumble of thunder or downpour overnight. Heat will build as we head into Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the low 90s Saturday will feel more like 100-105°F as humidity increases. Sunday will be worse and will start a three-day heat wave. Highs are expected to reach the mid-90s and could reach the upper 90s in a few spots. That will push the heat index over 105°F and close to 110°F. Heat advisories will likely return Sunday and could be upgraded to excessive heat warnings Monday and Tuesday. We will get a breeze and a better chance for afternoon/evening storms Monday and Tuesday. A front ends the heat late Tuesday as highs drop back down to around 90 for the rest of the week. Tuesday night’s rain is our best chance for beneficial rain and we’ll have to watch for strong to severe storms too.

TROPICS : No signs of tropical development over the next few days. A few disturbances are possible next week deep in the Atlantic but dry, desert air may keep them unorganized.

