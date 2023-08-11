U.S. Marines work with U.S. Navy during the Large Scale Exercise 2023

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing unit participated in an exercise at the Marine Corps Outlying Landing Field Oak Grove.

The Larger Scale Exercise 2023 brings the Navy and Marines together to work on communication when it comes to aircrafts.

“It’s a very large exercise across six different combat and commands, multiple fleets and 22 time zones,” said Capt. Jason Motycka, the pilot training officer.

The LSE 23 is an exercise that officially started Aug. 9 and will continue until next friday, Aug. 18th. The exercise is a live, virtual, constructive and globally integrated exercise. However, with so many participants across Eastern Carolina, it can also be challenging.

“You’ve got 2nd MAW and 2nd MLG,” said Site Lead 1st Lt. Anthony Viteri. “When you bring them together anytime you bring a large-scale exercise like this just getting all the coordination and making sure that everyone has the little things that they need I would say that’s the most difficult part.”

Friday’s exercise focused on 2nd MAW training and refueling a CH-53E Super Stallion. Some marines have been out at MCOLF Oak Grove since later last week getting set up.

“So far since we’ve been out here since the 6th of august,” said Sgt. Nicolas Casson, the fueling point officer. “We’ve had 10 aircrafts including today. we are hoping that we can get another 20 by the time we depart by next Friday.”

The training is built to get marines ready and experience real life scenarios.

“This training here is important because it gets our marines to know what’s it’s like to actually work with fuel,” said Sgt. Casson. “It would help them prepare if we had to set these up in an austere environment. It will be a lot easier and a lot smoother.”

The exercise brings six US Navy and Marine Corps component commands as well as seven U.S. numbered Fleets across the globe.

