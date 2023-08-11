Advertise With Us
Two employees charged with selling alcohol to people under 21

Zakarya Al Kabsh & Beverly Ferebee
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina merchants have been charged with selling alcohol to underage customers.

Edenton police received an anonymous tip last month about convenience stores selling “Twisted Tea” to people under 21.

Police, along with Alcohol Law Enforcement agents, began operation “Don’t Get It Twisted”.

The undercover operation found two stores that violated the law, according to police. Those were the Frog Crossing store on Virginia Road and the Dollar General on North Broad Street.

On Wednesday they charged Zakarya Al Kabsh, of Edenton, for selling a malt beverage to underage customers at Frog Crossing, while the next day Beverly Ferebee, also from Edenton, was charged with the same thing at the Dollar General.

Both have court dates on October 24th.

Edenton police say they’ve contacted the North Carolina ABC Commission which could end up fining or suspending the alcohol licenses of the two stores.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

