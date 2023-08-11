Train crashes into truck abandoned on tracks in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters with the Rocky Mount Fire Department say a train struck an abandoned truck late Thursday night.

Firefighters say they were called to a crash on Morning Star Church Road in Rocky Mount after a train ran into a truck that appeared to be parked on the train tracks just before 9:45 pm Thursday night.

When firefighters arrived, they said they found the train and the truck on the north side of the Morning Star Church bridge that crosses over the tracks just north of the Pfizer plant on North Wesleyan Boulevard.

Firefighters said it appeared that the driver of the truck had been driving in the gravel along the train tracks when the truck got stuck and the driver was not able to get it back out.

The train conductor told firefighters that he did not see anyone in the truck just before the collision, and firefighters said a thorough search of the area on foot as well as using a drone with thermal imaging did not find the driver.

Firefighters say that they contacted the trucks owner, who said they were they grandparents of the man who was supposed to be driving it and that they did not know where he was at.

Firefighters said the driver was eventually located on Friday safe and uninjured.

According to firefighters, there was only minor damage to the train and no damage to the tracks.

