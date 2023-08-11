Surfers share ways to stay safe during high rip currents following storms

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WITN) - Following storms mid afternoon on Thursday, surfers catch waves safely.

Red flags swayed in the air on Thursday to indicate high rip currents following storms. However, instead of holding people back from the water, surfers went were attracted to the water.

“I really enjoy just being in the ocean,” said Jacob Burns, a surfer. “Being connected to the water, feeling part of the community, meeting new people, and having fun.”

When it comes to the ocean, surfers like Burns and his father say the key to safety is understanding the ocean.

“First and foremost is respect for the ocean,” said Owen Burns, a surfer and Jacob Burn’s father. “You always have to listen to the ocean, and if you feel uncomfortable you have to get out.”

Another surfer who recently got into it in May says safety is always his priority before coming to catch the waves.

“I like to talk to a lifeguard on the beach ahead of time, check the weather, and read the flags,” said Josiah Hughes.

Since red flags were flying high, many surfers go to the beach with extra precaution.

“We have leashes on out boards that make sure to keep them on us,” said Jacob Burns. “I make sure to surf near other people, find places at the beaches with other people nearby just in case for someone to call for help if you need it.”

When it comes to the beach warning flags, there are four different colors to look out for: yellow, red, double red, and purple.

