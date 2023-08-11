State Senator Kandie Smith helps community members obtain voter IDs

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolina voters will now be asked to show a photo ID starting with this year’s municipal elections and there are several different types.

“I already have one but that’s okay, the more you have the more the merrier,” voter Peggy Howard says.

That’s why it’s important to State Senator Kandie Smith to make sure voters are informed of the law and to have access to the proper IDs.

Smith says, “I’ve personally been trying to help spread the word that if you plan to vote in any election forthcoming, then you have to have photo ID.”

So much so, Smith spent the day on Friday driving people from the community to and from the Pitt County Board of Elections to get eligible IDs.

“Driver’s license, your learner’s permit, an ID from the DMV, or your passport. If you work for Pitt County government, they have photo IDs and can even use that,” Smith told WITN about the different types of IDs.

In addition to some college or university student IDs.

“ECU students can use their ID but I did ask that specific question, how about Pitt Community College and I was told no which can be confusing. Military IDs, passport, so it’s just one of those things where I don’t want people to be confused,” Smith said.

With what some would call confusing changes, voters like Howard also see the importance in making sure voters are aware and up to date in order to make their voices heard.

“Very important. That’s why I’m down here. Very important to vote for the right.”

Voter Photo IDs are free and are good for use for ten years.

To read more about the voter ID requirements you can head here.

