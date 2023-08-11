Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Dry conditions this afternoon; Showers overnight; The heat picks up Sunday!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure building in this afternoon is allowing for areas across the east to continue their Friday on calmer note. These conditions will last into the early evening. If you have plans to go to the beach or even thinking about outdoor dining, temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90.

Later tonight, a small area of low pressure to our south may attempt to spark a few showers along the coast. The activity will diminishing shortly after daybreak on Saturday. A ridge of high pressure will build offshore, allowing for temperatures to soar well into the 90s, with sultry heat indices approaching 105 to 110. The added humidity along with the peak solar angle, may lead to a prolonged period of dangerous temperatures.

With the building intense heat, Sunday and Monday will be First Alert Weather Days for eastern Carolina. Heat index values are likely to reach 105-110° both days with Heat Advisories likely for most areas.

TROPICS : No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

