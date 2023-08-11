Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Dry conditions this afternoon; Showers overnight; The heat picks up Sunday!

Heat Advisories are likely by Sunday
Russell
Russell(Russell James WITN)
By Russell James
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure building in this afternoon is allowing for areas across the east to continue their Friday on calmer note. These conditions will last into the early evening. If you have plans to go to the beach or even thinking about outdoor dining, temperatures will be in the 80s to near 90.

Later tonight, a small area of low pressure to our south may attempt to spark a few showers along the coast. The activity will diminishing shortly after daybreak on Saturday. A ridge of high pressure will build offshore, allowing for temperatures to soar well into the 90s, with sultry heat indices approaching 105 to 110. The added humidity along with the peak solar angle, may lead to a prolonged period of dangerous temperatures.

With the building intense heat, Sunday and Monday will be First Alert Weather Days for eastern Carolina. Heat index values are likely to reach 105-110° both days with Heat Advisories likely for most areas.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Grimes Jr., Jabari Grimes and Tracy Hill
Beaufort County Sheriff: Deputies seize enough fentanyl to potentially kill entire population of Beaufort County
Autopsy says elderly Greenville woman stabbed 35 times in her home
Brandon Mahany and William Mills
Two arrested after stolen boats & trailers found in Pitt County
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: A Few More Storms Later Today; Intense Heat on Sunday
Greenville police said the mishap occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Thomas Langston Road near...
Drivers taken to hospital after lunchtime crash in Greenville

Latest News

Zakarya Al Kabsh & Beverly Ferebee
Two employees charged with selling alcohol to people under 21
Two employees charged with selling alcohol to people under 21
Two employees charged with selling alcohol to people under 21
Officials say three were people were killed and three people were injured in the overnight fire.
Overnight fire kills three people in Kill Devil Hills
Overnight fire kills three people in Kill Devil Hills
Overnight fire kills three people in Kill Devil Hills