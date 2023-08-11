POLICE: Two men in serious condition after Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina say two men are at the hospital after being shot early Friday morning.

Goldsboro Police Department says officers found Travion Lewis, 29, in his car shot after responding to a shotspotter alert at 1:14 a.m. in the Rockefeller court area.

Shortly after calling EMS for Lewis, officials say they were told about a second shooting victim, Quentin Jackson. Police say 32-year-old Jackson showed up at UNC Health Wayne in a personal vehicle.

Officials say both men were moved to ECU Health Medical Center in serious but stable condition.

Goldsboro police say this is an active ongoing investigation. They are asking anyone with information to call 919-580-4241 or 919-580-6572.

