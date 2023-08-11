Advertise With Us
Police make arrest in Rocky Mount shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man they believe was involved in a shooting on Wellington Drive on Wednesday.

According to police a man was shot several times Wednesday on Wellington Drive. The man was taken to UNC Health Nash Hospital where is being treated for his wounds.

Police say that 29-year-old Yashawn Bryant was arrested for the Wellington Drive shooting after a short foot chase on Friday. When he was caught, police say they found a gun in Bryant’s possession.

Bryant has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting a public officer.

Bryant also had outstanding warrants from Wilson County for multiple felony charges and a court order violation.

Bryant was taken to the Nash County Jail where is being held under a secured bond of $270,763.

