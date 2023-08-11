Pitt County WIC brings back in-person visits

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Families in Pitt County can once again get in-person care from their county WIC office.

The Pitt County Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC, office has announced in-person visits are resuming now. The county says that in-person visits allow for better assessments of clients needs and exploring breastfeeding options.

The county says remote appointments will be offered based on a case-by-case basis.

Packaged food services have been updated as well. Certain options have expired, clients with a child over two years old will receive non-fat or 1% milk, and whole grain bread replacing the generic option.

For more information about the Pitt County WIC Program or inquiries about changes in food package flexibilities, call 252-902-2393 or visit www.nutritionnc.com.

