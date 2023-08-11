Advertise With Us
Onslow County Bridge to Close for Repairs

Closure expected to last one week
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced Friday that it will close part of an Onslow County road next week so that repairs can be done to a bridge.

According to NCDOT, a section of Holly Shelter Road will be closed from 9 a.m. on August 14th, to 9 a.m. on August 21st.

Crews are expected to replace and repair areas of the bridge deck that are worn.

A detour onto Harris Creek Road will be set up to take drivers around the work zone.

