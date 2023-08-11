NC Coastal Fed Receives $50K for New Center

CAPE CARTERET , N.C. (WITN) - One state environmentalist group in the east received a significant amount of grant funding.

The N.C. Coastal Federation received a $50,000 grant from Truist Financial Corporation. The grant will go toward a new facility called the Center for Coastal Protection and Restoration, in Carteret County on the land you’re seeing on your screen.

The Center will include an education and event center for community events, coastal resilience demonstrations, including nature-based stormwater strategies and living shorelines, and hands-on learning opportunities for students.

Officials spoke about the importance of continuing education to help preserve marine wildlife along the coast.

“Would be doing a lot of programming there for young people as well as continuing education for adults what’s good for the environment is also good for business because there’s a lot of investment in the environment currently you know with the federal government and Congress and our state legislature so you know it’s been a hot summer and it seems to be getting hotter sea level rise is continuing so the challenges are growing and the amount of work that needs to be done to address them just keeps growing so,” said executive order Todd Miller.

The Coastal Federation says it plans to break ground on this new center this fall, with a grand opening planned for 2025.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.