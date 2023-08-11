Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Lightning suspected in fire that destroyed OBX house

The fire happened as storms were moving through the area.
The fire happened as storms were moving through the area.(Duck Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities believe lightning started a fire that destroyed a home Thursday night on the Outer Banks.

It happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. in the Four Seasons subdivision in Duck.

The fire department says they are still investigating the cause, but it happened as severe storms were moving through the area.

Both people inside, along with their two dogs, made it to safety.

A half dozen Dare County fire departments were called to extinguish the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Grimes Jr., Jabari Grimes and Tracy Hill
Beaufort County Sheriff: Deputies seize enough fentanyl to potentially kill entire population of Beaufort County
Autopsy says elderly Greenville woman stabbed 35 times in her home
Brandon Mahany and William Mills
Two arrested after stolen boats & trailers found in Pitt County
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: A Few More Storms Later Today; Intense Heat on Sunday
Greenville police said the mishap occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Thomas Langston Road near...
Drivers taken to hospital after lunchtime crash in Greenville

Latest News

Officials say three were people were killed and three people were injured in the overnight fire.
Overnight fire kills three people in Kill Devil Hills
Overnight fire kills three people in Kill Devil Hills
Overnight fire kills three people in Kill Devil Hills
Zakarya Al Kabsh & Beverly Ferebee
Two employees charged with selling alcohol to people under 21
Police said the shooting happened Thursday night.
Kinston police investigating Thursday night shooting