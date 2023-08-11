Lightning suspected in fire that destroyed OBX house

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities believe lightning started a fire that destroyed a home Thursday night on the Outer Banks.

It happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. in the Four Seasons subdivision in Duck.

The fire department says they are still investigating the cause, but it happened as severe storms were moving through the area.

Both people inside, along with their two dogs, made it to safety.

A half dozen Dare County fire departments were called to extinguish the blaze.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.