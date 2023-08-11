Kinston police investigating Thursday night shooting

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Kinston are investigating after a woman was shot in the neck Thursday night.

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on West Road.

Police say 35-year-old Marquetta Normal, of Goldsboro, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where she was in stable condition.

Officers say a vehicle was headed east on Lenoir Avenue when a person inside shot toward a group of people. They believe Norman was not the intended target in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939- 4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.

