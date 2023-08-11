Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Quieter weather for Friday; Intense heat building this weekend

Heat Advisories are likely by Sunday
First Alert Forecast August 11, 2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - High pressure will build in on Friday bringing plenty of sunshine with it. Highs will peak in the low 90s Friday afternoon with light west winds bringing a slight dip in humidity levels.

The ridge of high pressure will build offshore this weekend with southerly winds drawing intense heat into eastern NC. The reinforcement of the ridge paired with rising humidity levels will create an environment primed for temperatures to approach the mid to upper 90s by Sunday and Monday, with heat index values around 105 - 110.

With the building intense heat, Sunday and Monday will be First Alert Weather Days for eastern Carolina. Heat index values are likely to reach 105-100° both days with Heat Advisories likely for most areas.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

TROPICS: No signs of tropical development over the next few days.

