Greenville police investigate shooting of teenager

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are investigating the shooting of a teenager this afternoon.

Officers say they got a shots fired called around 3:00 p.m. on Howard Circle. There they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. The victim was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokesman.

Police don’t have a motive, but believe the shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Greenville police or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

