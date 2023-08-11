Greenville police investigate shooting of teenager
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are investigating the shooting of a teenager this afternoon.
Officers say they got a shots fired called around 3:00 p.m. on Howard Circle. There they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot. The victim was taken to ECU Health Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokesman.
Police don’t have a motive, but believe the shooting was targeted.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call Greenville police or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.
