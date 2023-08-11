Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Former Hawaii resident in the East reacts to deadly wildfires on Maui Island

Former Hawaii resident in the East reacts to deadly wildfires on Maui Island
By Merit Morgan
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - At least 36 people have been confirmed dead and entire towns have been decimated, because of blazing wildfires on the Hawaiian Island of Maui.

“When you know people that you did work with that have been hit with devastation like that, it’s hard to not feel for them,” says former Hawaii resident and WITN Producer, Mark Cone.

For Cone, the flames are even more devastating after living and working in Hawaii. “We have former employees that have lost their homes. Most of the hotels that are not in the fire zone are where most of the locals are staying right now, according to what I’m hearing out of Hawaii from talking to friends over there. Some folks haven’t been able to get in touch with anybody because of what’s going on in the area.”

The town where officials say the most damage has been done is Maui’s historic Lahaina, where Cone worked in the entertainment industry.

Cone says, “We’ve worked in those. I’ve walked in all those streets while I was working and all that’s gone.”

Though fire crews-- including Hawaii’s National Guard and Federal Resources-- are fighting the flames and providing aid, there are still challenges.

NC Forest Service Pitt County Ranger, Robin Weber, says, “Maui’s got quite a bit of slope and elevation, they’re pretty mountainous, where as Pitt County, we’re pretty flat and so all of our fires are going to be pretty wind-driven where as when you get fire in mountainous areas, it’s going to run uphill or spread faster up hill.”

Some of those challenges, Cone has seen firsthand. “They don’t have the infrastructure there, that say Winterville and Greenville would have. Everything there is aged,” Cone says.

However, the fire is leaving a once historically and culturally rich place in ashes.

Cone told WITN, “You always want to say that you want to see them rebuild but it’s hard to rebuild all that history and all that culture that just got lost.”

Three large fires on Maui, including a large one in Lahaina, are currently still active and are out of control.

Authorities say Civil Air Patrol flyovers found at least 271 structures in the community were damaged or destroyed by the flames.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: A Few More Storms Later Today; Intense Heat on Sunday
The sign in front of the closed hospital was covered up Thursday afternoon.
Martin County releases details on failed hospital transfer
Autopsy says elderly Greenville woman stabbed 35 times in her home
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: Severe Storms Thursday and Heat on Sunday
Kinston police say he crashed into an SUV and ran Wednesday morning.
POLICE: Man hits a transport SUV carrying prisoners

Latest News

Teacher vacancies in the ENC
Teacher vacancies in the east ahead of school year
Surfers go to the beach with safety cautions during bad weather.
Surfers share ways to stay safe during high rip currents following storms
(Rendering) The N.C. Coastal Federation received a $50,000 grant from Truist Financial...
NC Coastal Fed Receives $50K for New Center
Harold Grimes Jr., Jabari Grimes and Tracy Hill
Beaufort County Sheriff: Deputies seize enough fentanyl to potentially kill entire population of Beaufort County