First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Heat Sunday and Monday

Near Record Highs with Heat Indices Above 105°F
The combination of heat and humidity will lead to dangerous conditions for those without access to air conditioning or are heat sensitive.(WITN Weather)
By Zach Holder
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We’ve already said it a few times this summer but it’s time to say it again. It’s going to be hot! Sunday and Monday are First Alert Weather Days due to high temperatures and heat index. We’ll start to see the heat build on Saturday but should stay shy of heat advisory criteria. Sunday and Monday will be much hotter as high temperatures get very close to record highs. New Bern’s record high on Sunday is 95°F set in 2021 and Monday’s record high is 95°F set in 1948. Like most summer days, it’ll feel hotter thanks to the humidity. Sunday’s heat index will reach 105-110°F while Monday’s could reach 110°F or higher. Heat advisories are expected and excessive heat warnings are possible for Monday if we stay dry. An approaching cold front could bring a few storms Monday and Tuesday. Damaging winds can’t be ruled out.

Dangerous Heat Expected This Weekend
Dangerous Heat Expected This Weekend(WITN)

Download the free WITN Weather App for the latest forecasts and real-time updates on ENC weather.

