Father of toddler killed in New Bern facing more charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The father of a toddler shot and killed last month in New Bern is back in jail. Records show the father of a toddler shot and killed in New Bern was arrested earlier this week.

Court documents obtained by WITN say Nathan Sheptock was charged with possession of trafficking in opium or heroin and firearm by a felon on Wednesday, the same day police gave an update on the toddler’s murder investigation.

Back on July 4th 19-month-old Nia’Loni Sheptock was shot while her father was driving down Main Street with her in the car. Nathan Sheptock was also wounded in the shooting and investigators believe the shots were fired from another vehicle.

Shortly after the murder, Nathan Sheptok was arrested on an outstanding probation warrant.

The 22-year-old man was given a $1,075,000 bond on the latest charges and remains in jail.

New Bern police say they still have not made any arrests in the death of the toddler.

Rewards totaling $6,000 dollars are available to those that provide information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information regarding the shooting you can contact New Bern Police at (252) 672-4253, Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141, or the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at 888-283-8477.

