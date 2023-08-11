Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Overnight fire kills three people in Kill Devil Hills

Officials say three were people were killed and three people were injured in the overnight fire.
Officials say three were people were killed and three people were injured in the overnight fire.(Kill Devil Hills Fire Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina fire department says three people are dead and others are injured after an early morning house fire.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department says multiple fire departments responded to a home consumed by flames at 2:25 a.m.

Officials say the fire at the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail killed three people and injured three others.

WITN is told a nearby home also suffered from minor damage, and that those inside that home are safe.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal, Dare County Fire Marshal, and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the cause of the fire.

Other fire crews that helped at the scene include Southern Shores, Duck, Kitty Hawk, Colington, and Nags Head Fire Departments, along with Dare County EMS and the State Bureau of Investigations

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autopsy says elderly Greenville woman stabbed 35 times in her home
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: A Few More Storms Later Today; Intense Heat on Sunday
Brandon Mahany and William Mills
Two arrested after stolen boats & trailers found in Pitt County
Greenville police said the mishap occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Thomas Langston Road near...
Drivers taken to hospital after lunchtime crash in Greenville
Harold Grimes Jr., Jabari Grimes and Tracy Hill
Beaufort County Sheriff: Deputies seize enough fentanyl to potentially kill entire population of Beaufort County

Latest News

Kinston police
Kinston police investigating Thursday night shooting
Nathan Sheptock
Father of toddler killed in New Bern facing more charges
ECU dental school & UNC Pembroke signing early assurance agreement
Goldsboro Police Car
POLICE: Two men in serious condition after Goldsboro shooting