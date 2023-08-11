Overnight fire kills three people in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina fire department says three people are dead and others are injured after an early morning house fire.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department says multiple fire departments responded to a home consumed by flames at 2:25 a.m.

Officials say the fire at the 1800 block of North Virginia Dare Trail killed three people and injured three others.

WITN is told a nearby home also suffered from minor damage, and that those inside that home are safe.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal, Dare County Fire Marshal, and the State Bureau of Investigations are investigating the cause of the fire.

Other fire crews that helped at the scene include Southern Shores, Duck, Kitty Hawk, Colington, and Nags Head Fire Departments, along with Dare County EMS and the State Bureau of Investigations

