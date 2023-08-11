ECU Police Chief steps down - accepts statewide UNC system role

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s police chief is stepping down, but he will still have a role to play when it comes to the campus’s overall security.

ECU announced on Friday that Chief Jon Barnwell is stepping down as the university’s police chief to accept a new position with the UNC System Office of Safety and Enterprise Risk Management team.

Barnwell’s new position will focus on further improving campus safety and security across all 17 campuses in the UNC System, including ECU.

Barnwell started at ECU on Sept. 1, 2017, coming from Tulane University in New Orleans.

“I am proud of my time at ECU, and the progress we made together to further enhance safety on campus,” Barnwell said. “I am excited for this new opportunity and the ability to provide assistance to all the campuses within the UNC System.”

Associate vice chancellor for campus safety and auxiliary services Bill Koch said that Barnwell had already worked with other campuses in his time at ECU.

“We appreciate Chief Barnwell’s work to keep our campus safe during his more than five years at ECU,” said Koch “He has been a leader on several UNC System committees during his time at ECU. We look forward to seeing him use his considerable experience to assist UNC campuses in continuing to improve safety and security.”

University officials say that Capt. Beth Watkins, Support Services Division, will serve as acting chief, according to Koch.

ECU Police Deputy Chief Jason Sugg is serving as interim chief at the Elizabeth City State University Police Department as it completes a search for a new police chief.

Barnwell began his role in the UNC System Office as of Aug. 11, 2023.

