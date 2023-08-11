Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

ECU Police Chief steps down - accepts statewide UNC system role

Chief Jon Barnwell
Chief Jon Barnwell(East Carolina University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s police chief is stepping down, but he will still have a role to play when it comes to the campus’s overall security.

ECU announced on Friday that Chief Jon Barnwell is stepping down as the university’s police chief to accept a new position with the UNC System Office of Safety and Enterprise Risk Management team.

Barnwell’s new position will focus on further improving campus safety and security across all 17 campuses in the UNC System, including ECU.

Barnwell started at ECU on Sept. 1, 2017, coming from Tulane University in New Orleans.

“I am proud of my time at ECU, and the progress we made together to further enhance safety on campus,” Barnwell said. “I am excited for this new opportunity and the ability to provide assistance to all the campuses within the UNC System.”

Associate vice chancellor for campus safety and auxiliary services Bill Koch said that Barnwell had already worked with other campuses in his time at ECU.

“We appreciate Chief Barnwell’s work to keep our campus safe during his more than five years at ECU,” said Koch “He has been a leader on several UNC System committees during his time at ECU. We look forward to seeing him use his considerable experience to assist UNC campuses in continuing to improve safety and security.”

University officials say that Capt. Beth Watkins, Support Services Division, will serve as acting chief, according to Koch.

ECU Police Deputy Chief Jason Sugg is serving as interim chief at the Elizabeth City State University Police Department as it completes a search for a new police chief.

Barnwell began his role in the UNC System Office as of Aug. 11, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Grimes Jr., Jabari Grimes and Tracy Hill
Beaufort County Sheriff: Deputies seize enough fentanyl to potentially kill entire population of Beaufort County
Brandon Mahany and William Mills
Two arrested after stolen boats & trailers found in Pitt County
Autopsy says elderly Greenville woman stabbed 35 times in her home
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: A Few More Storms Later Today; Intense Heat on Sunday
Greenville police said the mishap occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Thomas Langston Road near...
Drivers taken to hospital after lunchtime crash in Greenville

Latest News

Father of toddler killed in New Bern facing more charges
Father of toddler killed in New Bern facing more charges
Police said the shooting happened Thursday night.
Kinston police investigating Thursday night shooting
Officials say two adults and a teenager inside the vacation rental were killed and others hurt.
Two adults & teenager killed in Kill Devil Hills fire
Celeste 4pm VOSOT - NEEDS UPDATED INFO
Celeste 4pm VOSOT - NEEDS UPDATED INFO
Police in Kinston are investigating after a woman was shot in the neck Thursday night.
Kinston police investigating Thursday night shooting