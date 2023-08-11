ECU dental school & UNC Pembroke signing early assurance agreement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two North Carolina universities are teaming up to create a path for undergraduate students looking to pursue a specific graduate degree in medicine.

Today leaders from East Carolina University and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke will create a pathway linking UNCP’s undergraduate students to the ECU’s School of Dental Medicine.

The schools will sign an early assurance agreement that guarantees admission of UNCP students into the ECU’s Doctor of Dental Medicine Program once they meet certain criteria and requirements.

Beginning next fall, one of the seats in the program will be reserved three years in advance for students entering their first year at UNCP.

The signing will take place at 11 a.m. and will be held on the second floor in ross hall at the ECU School of Dental Medicine.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.