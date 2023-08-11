Advertise With Us
DROUGHT UPDATE: Dry conditions returning to parts of Eastern NC

Showers and storms early next week may help improve the abnormally dry areas
By Russell James
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday’s updated Drought Monitor shows an increase in abnormally dry conditions across the east. There are three main areas that are closely being monitored: One area near Rocky Mount / Wilson, a second area in New Bern, and a third area near Elizabeth City.

The current state of the drought here in Eastern NC
The current state of the drought here in Eastern NC(Russell James)

Over the past couple of days most of us received rain, so the current map may not reflect the present state of our moisture content in the soil.

Eastern North Carolina will likely see periods of rain from Tuesday through Wednesday evening. Most areas should see between 0.25″ and 0.5″ if caught underneath any thunderstorms. Tuesday will be the best chance for showers and thunderstorms as a trough moves closer to our region.

