DROUGHT UPDATE: Dry conditions returning to parts of Eastern NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thursday’s updated Drought Monitor shows an increase in abnormally dry conditions across the east. There are three main areas that are closely being monitored: One area near Rocky Mount / Wilson, a second area in New Bern, and a third area near Elizabeth City.

The current state of the drought here in Eastern NC (Russell James)

Over the past couple of days most of us received rain, so the current map may not reflect the present state of our moisture content in the soil.

Eastern North Carolina will likely see periods of rain from Tuesday through Wednesday evening. Most areas should see between 0.25″ and 0.5″ if caught underneath any thunderstorms. Tuesday will be the best chance for showers and thunderstorms as a trough moves closer to our region.

Download and check the WITN Weather App for Daily and Hourly forecasts for where you live.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.