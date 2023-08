HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people they say made fraudulent purchases.

Police say the purchases were made at Bob’s Trading Post in Havelock on July 29th.

If you know who any of these people are, please contact Havelock Police at 252-447-3212.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.