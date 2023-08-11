Craven County death ruled a homicide

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man found dead in his home on August 4th was a homicide victim according to the medical examiner.

Deputies say 32-year-old Torran George was found dead in his Ferry Road home in Craven County after someone requested that they do a welfare check on him on August 4th. After an autopsy was done the medical examiner said the death was a homicide.

Deputies have not said how George was killed, but they did say that the home had been processed as a crime scene and several things were sent to the State Crime Lab in Raleigh.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have information about this homicide to please contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

