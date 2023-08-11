Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Craven County death ruled a homicide

A man found dead in his home on August 4th was a homicide victim according to the medical...
A man found dead in his home on August 4th was a homicide victim according to the medical examiner.(Canva)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man found dead in his home on August 4th was a homicide victim according to the medical examiner.

Deputies say 32-year-old Torran George was found dead in his Ferry Road home in Craven County after someone requested that they do a welfare check on him on August 4th. After an autopsy was done the medical examiner said the death was a homicide.

Deputies have not said how George was killed, but they did say that the home had been processed as a crime scene and several things were sent to the State Crime Lab in Raleigh.

Deputies are asking anyone who may have information about this homicide to please contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 636-6620, Craven County Communications at (252) 633-2357 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harold Grimes Jr., Jabari Grimes and Tracy Hill
Beaufort County Sheriff: Deputies seize enough fentanyl to potentially kill entire population of Beaufort County
Brandon Mahany and William Mills
Two arrested after stolen boats & trailers found in Pitt County
Autopsy says elderly Greenville woman stabbed 35 times in her home
Incoming storms are expected to surpass the severe weather threshold over ENC.
First Alert Weather Day: A Few More Storms Later Today; Intense Heat on Sunday
Greenville police said the mishap occurred around 12:45 p.m. on Thomas Langston Road near...
Drivers taken to hospital after lunchtime crash in Greenville

Latest News

US Marines refuel aircrafts during the Large Scale Exercise 2023 on Friday.
U.S. Marines work with U.S. Navy during the Large Scale Exercise 2023
U.S. Marines work with U.S. Navy during 2023 Large Scale Exercise
U.S. Marines work with U.S. Navy during 2023 Large Scale Exercise
ECU dental school and UNC Pembroke signed an early assurance agreement for dental school...
ECU and UNC Pembroke sign dental school partnership
The current state of the drought here in Eastern NC
DROUGHT UPDATE: Dry conditions returning to parts of Eastern NC