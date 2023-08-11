Advertise With Us
Cherry Point Marines taking part in large-scale fire exercise today

Cherry Point is the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres...
Cherry Point is the world's largest Marine Corps air station, occupying more than 29,000 acres of land.
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Marines in the east will be busy training Friday.

The Second Marine Aircraft Wing from Cherry Point is scheduled to participate in a large-scale fire exercise.

Six U.S. Navy and Marine Corps component commands and seven U.S. fleets operating across 22 time zones will take part in the exercise.

The exercise will refine warfighting concepts and tactics to prepare the Second Aircraft Wing for battle.

Today’s portion of the exercise will happen at the Oak Grove Outlying Landing Field.

