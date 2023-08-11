Beaufort County Sheriff: Deputies seize enough fentanyl to potentially kill entire population of Beaufort County

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says a drug bust in Edward turned up more than 100 grams of the powerful synthetic opioid known as fentanyl, which they say is enough to potentially kill over 50,000 people, which is more than the population of Beaufort County.

On August second deputies executed a search warrant at 5833 Bonnerton Road in Edward, where they say the fentanyl was seized, along with 28 grams of marijuana and a rifle.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Harold Grimes Jr., 41-year-old Jabari Grimes and 36-year-old Tracy Hill. They all face various drug charges.

All three were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Bond for Harold and Jabari Grimes was set at $145,000, while Hill’s was $15,000.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.