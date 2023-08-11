Ahlers shines in NFL Preseason debut for Seattle

Advertise With Us
“I was really excited about Holton. Holton Ahlers and the end of the game.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Former ECU and D.H. Conley star quarterback Holton Ahlers made his NFL Preseason debut last night for the Seattle Seahawks. Holton looked like himself on a nice scamper he went for 26 yards on the ground. He also went 4 for 4 for passing including this touchdown lob which helped seal the win 24-13.

Impressive to the Ahlers fans back in the East and to head coach Pete Carroll.

“I was really excited about Holton. Holton Ahlers and the end of the game did what he needed to do. Finished it up, found a way to make plays,” says Seattle Seahawks Head Coach Pete Carroll, “I know, I know everyone is hooting Tebow and everything. But it is Holton Ahlers, and he did a great job tonight to finish the game.”

