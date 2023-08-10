Advertise With Us
VA extends PACT Act deadline to Monday

Time is running out for veterans to have their benefits backdated a year through the PACT Act.
Time is running out for veterans to have their benefits backdated a year through the PACT Act.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DURHAM, N.C. (WITN) - Today The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that veterans and survivors will have five more days to apply or submit their “intent to file” for the PACT Act benefits.

Due to caution, technical difficulties, and high demand on the application website, the VA says those applying will have until August 14 at 11:59 PM to obtain eligibility benefits backdated to August 10, 2022.

The act helps veterans exposed to toxic chemicals get better health care and benefits.

Brad Blackburn, the Veterans Service Officer at the VFW Post 9133 in Jacksonville says the PACT Act says it expanded veteran affairs in a way no other legislation in recent history has done before.

According to officials, some veterans who have attempted to submit their “intent to file” have gotten error messages. The VA says they have logged every one of these intents to file, so every Veteran or survivor who has received an error message while applying for PACT Act benefits can consider their “intent to file” complete.

Less than 0.1% of attempts to submit an “intent to file” got an error message on August 9. The VA says that is down from 18% on August 8 when they received 786,000 claims.

The VA says they will “continue to work on these issues and will not rest until they are fully resolved.”

